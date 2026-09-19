Nepal forms seven-member panel to probe cause of flash floods that killed over 1,400

The panel would also examine the possible role of climate change in the disaster.

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has formed the panel comprising experts in hydrology, glaciology, remote sensing, geology, hydropower infrastructure and disaster risk reduction, according to Tika Ram Baral, joint secretary-rank officer at the ministry.

The panel, headed by water policy and governance expert Debesh Belbase, comprises hydrologist Narendra Man Shakya, glaciologist Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, remote-sensing expert Uttam Babu Shrestha, hydropower infrastructure expert Hari Pandit, geologist Meghraj Dhital and disaster-risk reduction specialist Anil Pokhrel.