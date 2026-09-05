Nepal floods: Woman rescued alive after 10 days of being trapped in debris-buried house

NUWAKOT (NEPAL): A 60-year-old woman was pulled out alive from the upper floor of a four-storey house buried under debris in Betrawati, in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, after 10 days of being trapped there, according to a local media report.
Chandika Shrestha was found unconscious and rescued from the house in Bidur Municipality-10, The Kathmandu Post reported on Saturday.
Following her rescue by a nine-member Armed Police Force team, Shrestha was flown by helicopter to the Nepali Army's Maithili Barracks in Trishuli for initial treatment.
She would be brought to Kathmandu for further treatment if necessary, the Nepal PM’s office was quoted as saying in the report.
The rescue took place on the 11th day of the Bhotekoshi flood, which caused widespread destruction - leaving more than 1,300 dead and around 5,000 missing.
The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.
The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.