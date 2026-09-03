Nepal floods victims perform symbolic last rites as hopes of finding missing loved ones fade

The Bhotekoshi floods, which swept away homes, roads and bridges in Nepal on August 26, left hundreds dead and thousands missing, with several settlements along the Trishuli riverbanks destroyed.

In Paharebesi village of Rasuwa district, residents have begun preparing to perform funeral rites for missing relatives after receiving no information about their whereabouts for eight days, Onlinekhabar news portal reported on Thursday.

However, even carrying out the mourning rituals has become difficult, with many families lacking shelter and priests to conduct the ceremonies, the report added.