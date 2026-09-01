Nepal floods: Tunnel workers recount desperate flights as hundreds remain trapped

Several of Giri’s colleagues were swept away, as was his cousin, he told the Nepal News website. Cut off from the usual routes to Timure and Dhunche towns, the group trekked through a forest for about 12 hours before finding a cave where they spent the night.

Their ordeal was among the desperate escapes from Nepal’s flood-hit hydropower projects, where rescue teams are still trying to trace hundreds of workers and employees who have been out of contact since August 26. Many of them are believed to be stranded inside tunnels.

So far, around 280 people have been rescued from tunnels, while expert teams from India and China have joined Nepal’s efforts to locate and reach those still trapped, the authority said on Monday.

A controlled blast was carried out in one of the sites on Monday as rescuers struggled to access a blocked tunnel.