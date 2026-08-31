Nepal floods triggered by ice-rock avalanche: Nepalese scientists

The report, commissioned by the Nepal Environment Society (NES), was released on Sunday.

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903, authorities said on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered.

The study found that a huge mass of ice, rock and debris fell from around 5,200 metres in the Langtang–Lirung area of Rasuwa and entered the Lhende River. The surge then travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi and into the Trishuli, generating a powerful debris-laden flood, My Republica reported.

The disaster devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.