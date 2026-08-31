Nepal floods: Rescue equipment shortage hampers search operations

Among the equipment in short supply are thermal cameras, devices capable of detecting signs of life through sound, specialised tools for cutting through obstacles, body bags, ropes and advanced helicopters, the report said, quoting officials.

Security personnel have also repeatedly sought helicopters to reach people trapped or stranded in difficult-to-access areas.

A police inspector said several people had contacted Police Control 100 seeking assistance, but personnel were sometimes unable to reach them because of operational difficulties.

The Nepal Police, considered the frontline agency in responding to emergencies, has repeatedly sought the purchase of helicopters, officials said.

Police personnel deployed in Bidur also reported shortages of equipment used to cut trees and other objects during rescue operations.