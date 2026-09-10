Nepal floods death toll climbs to 1,377; search operations continue for more than 5,000 missing

At least 364 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan district, 228 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West and 198 from Nuwakot, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Similarly, 178 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 77 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, it said.

Two flood victims died during treatment in Kathmandu.