Nepal floods cause $1.66 billion in direct physical damage: World Bank

The World Bank’s estimate of physical damage is close to the figure reported by the Nepali government in its preliminary Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), which put the damage at US$ 1.81 billion.

The RDNA additionally estimates US$ 883.32 million in losses beyond physical assets, bringing total disaster effects to approximately US$ 2.7 billion.

The World Bank’s Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE), included in the Nepal Development Update unveiled this week, estimated damage to infrastructure accounted for the largest share of damage, at US$ 1.38 billion (83 per cent), followed by residential buildings at US$ 185 million (11 per cent) and non-residential buildings at US$ 101 million (6 per cent).

The floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers caused extensive damage to hydropower projects, solar energy facilities, electricity transmission infrastructure and transport networks, with the energy sector, particularly hydropower projects, among the hardest hit.

The August 2026 floods affected 12 hydropower projects and one solar project, including 281.1 MW of operational capacity and 395.02 MW under construction.