Nepal flood toll reaches 939 as rescuers struggle to reach those stranded; around 4,000 missing

More than 10,000 people have been rescued so far, as search teams struggle to reach those still stranded amid intermittent rain, swollen rivers and damaged roads and bridges.

The flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.