Nepal flood survivors join rescue and relief operations as they grieve, search for their loved ones

Sudip Kumar Neupane, 31, survived the August 26 flood that swept away his younger brother and a close colleague.

After spending two days grieving, he joined the relief efforts, helping with the distribution of food and other assistance to displaced people in Rasuwa, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while around 4,900 remain missing.

Neupane had been helping warn villagers about the approaching flood when he was caught in the torrent along with his 27-year-old brother Pradip and an acquaintance, Janak.