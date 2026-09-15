Nepal flood survivors' ICU interview sparks controversy; Press Council examines matter

In a press statement issued on Monday, the press council said it had taken note of a broadcast by the YouTube channel “Inside the Bunker’, featuring an interview with people rescued after 10 days from the Trishuli III 'A' Hydropower Project site in Rasuwa.

The survivors were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital after being rescued.

YouTuber and journalist Suraj Singh Thakuri and his camera team conducted the interview, which drew criticism in local media and on social media.