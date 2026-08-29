Nepal flash floods: Nearly 2,500 stranded people evacuated as rescue efforts continue

As many as 191 workers were evacuated from tunnels of various hydropower projects in Trishuli and Rasuwa, it said.

While 2,265 of those evacuated were rescued by helicopters, 200 were evacuated through land routes.

Emergency health centres set up at Dhunche and Trishuli have so far provided medical assistance to 1,706 people evacuated from different flood-hit areas, it said.

Meanwhile, the Mugling-Kathmandu highway, a major road link connecting the capital with other parts of the country through land route, resumed operations on Saturday, Nepal Police said in a notice.

It had remained closed since Wednesday due to the risk of flooding and landslides.

Nepal Police said operations resumed on the highway after assessing the situation, and vehicles are gradually allowed to move towards their destination. This has brought relief to passengers who had remained stranded on the highway for several days.