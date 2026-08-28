Nepal flash floods highlight need for planned settlement, scientific assessments: Experts

Two hundred seventy people have been killed and thousands including 288 Indian tourists are missing after massive flash floods hit parts of Nepal on Wednesday, wreaking havoc across several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Researchers from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), based near Kathmandu, are investigating whether an ice-rock avalanche originating from a high-altitude location may have triggered the floods.

A large volume of ice and rock debris may have entered the Lende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, which could have generated a sudden surge carrying water, sediment and large boulders downstream, they said, based on a preliminary assessment of video footage and information from affected areas.