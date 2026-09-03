Nepal calls Bhotekoshi floods 'Himalayan Tsunami', thanks international community for support

Khanal’s comments came days after an interview with a private television channel, in which he identified China, the US, and India as the world's three largest greenhouse gas emitters and said they have a "historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal".

Khanal said that the industrialised countries, which are responsible for carbon emissions, need to compensate a country like Nepal, which has a negligible contribution to carbon emissions.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday also said the disaster's link to climate change must be strongly raised with the international community.

While briefing the international diplomats based in Kathmandu about the devastation caused by the Bhotekoshi River floods on Thursday, Khanal said, “I want to call the disaster the Himalayan Tsunami as we have not experienced such a massive disaster in our recent memory.”