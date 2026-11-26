The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a list of the 213 missing Indian nationals for presumption and declaration of death on its website, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a press release on Wednesday.

The NDRRMA has invited objections for additions, deletions or amendments in the details contained in the list.

In case the family members of persons who remain missing have any concerns, objections or proposed changes regarding this list, they can contact the Indian Embassy before December 2, it said.

The embassy said concerned family members could contact it at the email address eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or mobile phone number +9779851316807.