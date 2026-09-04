Nepal announces relief package for flood-hit businesses, plans settlement relocation

The measures came as the government stepped up recovery efforts following the devastating floods, which swept away homes, roads and bridges in Nepal on August 26, leaving hundreds dead and thousands missing, with several settlements along the Trishuli riverbanks destroyed.

The Nepal Cabinet on Thursday described the business-related measures as the first phase of its recovery package, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Businesses whose commercial vehicles, transport equipment, plants, machinery, tools or other equipment were destroyed beyond repair or swept away will be allowed to import replacements without paying customs duties, the report said.