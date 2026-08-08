Need for accountability if people harmed for engaging in peaceful protest in PoK: UN

“The Secretary-General supports the work of his High Commissioner, and we certainly hope that the pleas made by Mr. Türk will be listened to,” Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said here on Friday.

He was responding to a question by PTI on the situation in PoK and how the Secretary-General views the recent developments there.

Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk had expressed concern about the recent developments there, calling for impartial and thorough investigation into the death of protesters and Pakistan’s ban of the Joint Awami Action Committee and arrest of its leaders.

Concerns were also raised about restrictions on internet access and public gathering in violation of the right of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.