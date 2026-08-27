Nearly 160 killed, over 750 missing in Nepal flash floods

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.

The massive flood entered the Trishuli River through the Bhote Koshi in Timure, a border-town in Rasuwa district, due to the rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River situated along the Nepal-Tibet border, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.

It then spread along the river course to other districts like Nuwakot, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, covering areas ranging from around 70 km to nearly 200 km from capital Kathmandu.