Nawaz Sharif Set to Address Massive Rally in Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to address a political demonstration at Gujranwala's Jinnah Stadium today, party leader Marriyam Aurangzeb has said, Dawn reported.

The PML-N supremo will talk about his election manifesto and the current crises facing the country.

Meanwhile, amidst rising tensions and crises gripping the country, Nawaz Sharif aims to articulate his vision for addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting Pakistan. The rally, expected to draw massive crowds, underscores the enduring political influence wielded by the PML-N and its charismatic leader.

With the stage set and eagerness increasing, all eyes are on Nawaz Sharif as he prepares to deliver a compelling address, rallying supporters and galvanising momentum ahead of critical political developments.

The event holds significance not only for the PML-N faithful but also for Pakistan's political landscape, as the nation navigates through a turbulent socio-political terrain.

As the country braces for Nawaz Sharif's impassioned speech, the Jinnah Stadium stands as a symbolic bastion of political expression and democratic fervor, embodying the spirit of civic engagement and democratic discourse.

Ahead of the elections, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the party's manifesto had been made with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the people, the Dawn reported.

PML-N pledged to ensure youth representation in national politics through parliament, and provincial and local governments. The party further aimed to restore student unions, expand the National Youth Scheme and provide funds for IT start-ups and increase youth entrepreneurship.

The party has also promised to build "Pakistan's first sports university" and "250 stadiums and academies" along with youth skills development" and starting a Scholarship Endowment Fund. PML-N also committed to combat the impacts of climate change and a "zero-tolerance policy" towards terrorism.

In the manifesto, the party mentioned combatting violence against minorities, modernising agriculture and making women independent. The party also committed to implementing a new labour policy to ensure their rights.