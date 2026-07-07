NATO unveils billions in arms deals to prove its firepower as Trump arrives in Ankara

Trump was expected to head first to the presidential compound of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally who is hosting this year's gathering.

Just before Air Force One touched down in Ankara, NATO showcased a series of military projects worth billions of dollars an investment that the alliance's secretary-general, Mark Rutte, called "money well spent."

An energised Rutte was speaking to government ministers and defence industry officials at a forum billed as NATO's “big reveal,” to the thrum of techno music and a slick video display.

NATO as an organisation does not own any weapons — these are the property of the 32 member countries — but it does have a fleet of 14 AWACS early warning radar surveillance planes that are about 50 years old, along with some newer surveillance drones.

A deal to replace the aging planes was announced Tuesday. Swedish manufacturer Saab will be supplying up to 10 new GlobalEye surveillance aircraft for a 10-nation consortium, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced.

"It's a moment of great pride," he said, noting that the twin-engine aircraft would be "made within the alliance for all the alliance."

Some of the projects will be paid for with funds from a system of cheap loans for defense purposes set up by the European Union, comprising up to $170 billion raised on capital markets.

“We need to ensure that we are translating our economic might into military capabilities, putting the cash to work from defence plans to drones, from money to missiles and interceptors,” Rutte said.

Trump has branded NATO a “paper tiger” that would cease to function without American arms and leadership. At the forum on Tuesday, Michael Duffy, a US undersecretary of defence, said "the reality is that we need production increases across the board."

"We will be looking to increase our exports to those who are looking to buy our equipment, and we'll also be looking to partner with the expansion of production capacity here in Europe," he said.