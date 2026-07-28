NATO member Romania shoots down stray drones from Ukraine war after years of incursions

Romania shifts the approach to stray drones

Despite passing legislation last year to shoot down drones in its airspace, which was strongly opposed by nationalist political parties, Romania has avoided shooting them down until now.

Romanian military analyst Radu Tudor said the May drone incident in Galati may have “changed something in the Romanian authorities' mentality” in how to approach the issue.

“This was somehow a kind of psychological trigger, in order to say: 'OK, enough is enough,'” Tudor said. “Until now, it probably was an Allied decision in NATO not to respond with firepower, because it was somehow a danger of escalation.”

“I think it's not only a change of attitude of Romania, I think it's a change of attitude in NATO,” he added.

Before the three interceptions over the past week, Romanian pilots also shot down a stray Ukrainian drone above Estonia in May. Romanian pilots and planes are based in Lithuania to provide broad strike capabilities for NATO.

“They saw so many signals that Russia is trying to provoke NATO,” Tudor said. “Romania is the only NATO country who shot down four drones on the eastern flank — three on Romania and one in Estonia.”

The message sent to Moscow mirrors a statement by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the organisation's summit in Ankara, Turkiye, earlier this month: '“Don't play with us'.”