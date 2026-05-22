NATO allies bewildered by Trump's about face on US troop moves in Europe

"It is confusing indeed, and not always easy to navigate," Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told reporters at a meeting she was hosting of her NATO counterparts, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US defence officials were also confused. “We just spent the better part of two weeks reacting to the first announcement. We don't know what this means either,” said one of two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland.”

He said this was due to his strong ties with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, whom Trump endorsed in elections last year.