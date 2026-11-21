Scores of countries ended the week-long UN conference on weapons by agreeing to “elaborate” a possible accord on such lethal autonomous weapons systems by 2028. But they didn't commit to binding rules sought by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, many countries, and activists.

The outcome underscored the difficulty of achieving concrete results in diplomacy amid global conflicts and major military powers jockeying for dominance.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN high representative for disarmament affairs, hailed a “significant achievement” but acknowledged a “glass half full or half empty” scenario, citing Guterres' hopes for a legally binding deal this year.

Activists accused military powers like Russia and the United States of blocking stronger language.

Stop Killer Robots lamented a “watered-down mandate,” and Beatrice Fihn, founder of international law advocacy group Lex International, said the decision amounts to “pushing the can down the road for two more years."