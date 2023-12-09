National Accountability Bureau summons Imran's wife in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's wife in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to details, the NAB Rawalpindi has issued notice to Bushra Bibi. The NAB has summoned her on December 11 at 11 am (local time) in connection with the Toshakhana case, according to ARY News report.

NAB has also asked Bushra Bibi to bring the gold necklace, diamond ring and bracelet with her in connection with the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported. Earlier, the Pakistan caretaker government included Bushra Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's names have been mentioned on the ECL in the National Crime Agency's (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported, citing sources privy to the development. Her name was included in the ECL on the recommendation of the NAB. Bushra Bibi has been accused of keeping earrings, two rings, a pendant, a chain, and a bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts.

In addition, she is accused of keeping gold, diamond, gold and diamond rings, necklace, earrings and bracelet. According to NAB, the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their price. The Toshakhana issue became a significant point in Pakistan's national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

The reference filed by lawmakers of the then-ruling coalition in 2022 alleges that the PTI chairman did not reveal details regarding the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister, reported ARY News.

Later, the Islamabad High Court suspended the conviction of Imran Khan and granted him bail. However, a special court ordered to keep former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in judicial custody in the cypher case.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify him for five years, Dawn reported. The ECP was named as a respondent in the petition. It urged the court to declare the electoral watchdog's notification disqualifying Imran Khan "unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional," Dawn reported.

The petition also urged the Lahore High Court to suspend the ECP's notification until the final disposal of the case. "In the meanwhile, this court may kindly be pleased to suspend the operation of the impugned notification dated August 8, 2023, till final disposal of the titled petition," it said.

This comes after the ECP on August 8 disqualified Imran Khan for five years after his conviction in the Toshakhana case for not sharing details of the gifts he received as Pakistan's PM during his tenure. An Islamabad trial court had found him guilty of "corrupt practises by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally," Dawn reported.

In its notification, the ECP cited the trial court's order and declared Imran disqualified under Article 63(1h) of the Constitution, read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017.



