NASA unveils space security guide to bolster cybersecurity

WASHINGTON: The US space agency has released the first iteration of its Space Security Best Practices Guide to bolster mission cybersecurity efforts for both public sector and private sector space activities.

As space missions and technologies grow increasingly interconnected, the guide represents a significant milestone in the space agency’s commitment to ensuring the longevity and resilience of its space missions and will serve as a resource for enhancing their security and reliability.

The guide is designed to provide security guidance for missions, programmes, or projects of any size.

“At NASA, we recognise the importance of protecting our space missions from potential threats and vulnerabilities” said Misty Finical, deputy principal advisor for Enterprise Protection at NASA.

“This guide represents a collective effort to establish a set of principles that will enable us to identify and mitigate risks and ensure continued success of our missions, both in Earth’s orbit and beyond,” Finical added.

In terms of both information systems and operational technologies, space systems are becoming more integrated and interconnected.

NASA and other organisations have unprecedented new possibilities for working, communicating, and gathering data in space. But new, complex systems can also have vulnerabilities.

Through its new guide, NASA aims to provide best practices for adapting to these new challenges and implementing safety and security measures.

NASA said it will collect feedback from the space community to integrate into future versions of the guide.