NASA finds June 2023 hottest month on record

LOS ANGELES: June 2023 was the hottest June on record, according to NASA’s global temperature analysis. The record dates back to 1880, when modern global record keeping became possible, NASA said on Thursday.

The global mean temperature anomaly for June 2023 was 1.07 degrees Celcius above the 1951 to 1980 June average, according to the analysis by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. NASA uses the period from 1951 to 1980 as a baseline to understand how global temperatures change over time.