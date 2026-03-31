NASA begins countdown for humanity's first launch to the moon in 53 years

The 32-story Space Launch System rocket is poised to blast off Wednesday evening with four astronauts. After a day in orbit around Earth, their Orion capsule will propel them to the moon and back.

There are no stops, just a quick U-turn around the moon. The nearly 10-day flight will end with a splashdown in the Pacific.

Managers said the rocket is doing well following the latest round of repairs. Forecasters said the weather should cooperate.