NASA Artemis II returns from Moon: When and where to watch splashdown live

What time is the Artemis ll splashdown?

The Orion spacecraft carrying four astronauts is returning to earth on April 10 at approximately 8:07 pm EDT (around 5:37 am IST on April 11).

Where to watch Artemis ll return?

Viewers can watch the splashdown live on NASA’s official platforms, including NASA+, as well as on the Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) livestream.

In India, the event will also be available on platforms such as Netflix, to begin on 4 am on April 11.