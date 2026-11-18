President Min Aung Hlaing's remarks to Parliament in the country's capital, Naypyitaw, came as ASEAN renewed diplomatic pressure on Myanmar for failing to implement the bloc's peace initiative and restricted the country's top leaders from major regional summits.

Myanmar, which is a member of the 11-nation regional bloc, has been in turmoil since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, triggering widespread opposition. After security forces suppressed peaceful protests with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, plunging large parts of the country into conflict.

In response, ASEAN leaders adopted a five-point peace plan that year to end the violence and resolve the crisis, including a dialogue mediated by the bloc's special envoy.

On Sunday at their annual summit in the Philippines, leaders of ASEAN reaffirmed Myanmar had made insufficient progress in implementing the peace plan, according to a statement released after the meeting. The bloc's leaders also urged all parties in Myanmar to de-escalate violence and stop attacks on civilians.