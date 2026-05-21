Myanmar military recaptures 2 strategic border towns from ethnic militias

A report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper on Thursday said Tonzang, near the border with India, was captured by the army on Wednesday after 10 days of operations to retake it.

The paper published photos of soldiers who recaptured the town in front of the township's administrative office and other departments.

That report came a day after Myanma Alinn reported that the army on Tuesday retook control of Mawtaung, a strategically important border town for trade with Thailand, after a two-week operation.