Myanmar junta rebuffs ASEAN call to free Aung San Suu Kyi, questions need for envoy

President Min Aung Hlaing, the former army chief who had originally seized power in 2021 from Suu Kyi's civilian government, has been trying to win political legitimacy since the takeover and resume relations with ASEAN.

ASEAN came up with a peace plan for the Southeast Asian country in April 2021 to end hostilities and initiate dialogue among contending parties, to be facilitated by the special envoy. Min Aung Hlaing has since been barred from attending top-level meetings for failing to comply with the plan.