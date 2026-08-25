Muslims gather for rain prayers in Indonesia's wildfire-hit South Sumatra

The prayer gathering initiative comes as the province faces prolonged dry weather that has heightened the risk of forest and peatland fires.

The latest satellite data from the Environment Ministry showed South Sumatra recorded the highest number of hot spots nationwide with 1,429, followed by West Kalimantan with 1,226 and Central Kalimantan with 811. Forestry Ministry data indicated that nearly 940 square kilometres (363 square miles) were burned in July alone, including over 20 square kilometres (8 square miles) in South Sumatra province.