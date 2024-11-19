Musk’s SpaceX ferries Indian satellite GSAT-N2 successfully

CHENNAI: Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched Indian Space Research Organisation’s 4.7-tonne GSAT-N2 satellite on Tuesday (Indian time), marking the first such launch by the billionaire businessman’s firm for India’s space agency.

That the 4,700-kg satellite is bigger than the payload that India’s workhorse PSLV can carry, and that the European Space Agency’s Ariane did not have any immediate launch prompted Isro to look around for options.

In a field with only a few possible contenders, SpaceX with it successful Falcon9 model understandably stood out.

In a social media post at 12.39 am on Tuesday (Indian time), SpaceX confirmed the deployment of GSAT-N2 satellite.