Musk likely to merge SpaceX and Tesla into $4 trillion tech conglomerate

Many of his fans and investors expect him to merge SpaceX with Tesla, the maker of electric cars where he is also CEO, joining most of his businesses into a single roughly $4 trillion tech conglomerate, a sort of Elon, Inc.

Investors, analysts and even a top SpaceX executive have talked about the merits of such a deal on social media, in research notes and in a TV interview. The two companies have long shared executives and other resources and are jointly developing multibillion dollar projects.