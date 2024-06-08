Musk congratulates Narendra Modi, says looking forward to doing exciting work in India

CHENNAI: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday extended wishes to Narendra Modi after BJP-led NDA achieved victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Elon shared a post on X and said that he is looking forward to do exciting work in India.

"Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," he said on X.

It is reported that Musk had plans to visit India between April 20 and 22, but his trip was cancelled at the last minute.

He cancelled his visit citing heavy obligations from Tesla, and expressed his plans to visit the country later this year.