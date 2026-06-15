Musician Oliver Tree dies at 32 in tragic helicopter crash during world tour

The accident took place on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro when two helicopters collided mid-air, resulting in a fiery crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and officials are working to determine the exact cause of the collision.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that an investigation is underway. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine, officials said forensic teams examined the crash site and are awaiting findings from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

"The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents," police said.