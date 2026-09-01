Move from 'endless war towards end of war': PM Modi tells Russian President Putin

In a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in this capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Modi said every day of war sets the humanity back and that India, the land of Gandhi and Buddha, supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so.

The two leaders also extensively deliberated on ongoing cooperation in areas of trade and investment and energy and fertiliser security among others.

"We have always discussed the Ukraine issue. When we last met, you had extensively briefed me on all aspects of it. India supports all efforts for peace and will continue to do so," Modi said in his televised opening remarks at the meeting.

"Every day spent on war pushes humanity backwards, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from endless war towards the end of war, which is very crucial for the well-being of humanity," the prime minister said in Hindi.