Mother of British Sikh man who killed teenager in England jailed for removing murder weapon

Kiran Kaur, 53, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after she was convicted of assisting an offender at Southampton Crown Court on Friday.

The India-born woman was found guilty of taking possession of the weapon used by her son, Vickrum Digwa, to kill Henry Nowak in Southampton, and assisting in its removal from the scene to hinder the investigation.

"Henry Nowak was just 18 years old when he was murdered by Vickrum Digwa and our thoughts remain with Henry's family and loved ones, who have endured unimaginable loss," said Kelly Newman, senior prosecutor with the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service.

“Digwa lied to police about Henry after carrying out the senseless act of violence and in the immediate aftermath, Kiran Kaur chose to help her son by removing the murder weapon in a deliberate attempt to obstruct the investigation and hide crucial evidence,” she said.

"Those who seek to help murderers evade justice should be in no doubt that they too will be held accountable for their actions," she said.

Digwa stabbed 18-year-old Nowak to death on December 3, 2025. Last month, 23-year-old Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.