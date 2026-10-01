Most Americans blame Trump for high prices as midterms approach, new AP-NORC poll finds

Costs drag on Trump as the economic pain keeps coming

Over the last few months, Americans have grown more worried about being able to afford basics like groceries and gas. About half of US adults now say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about being able to fill their tanks, up from 39 per cent in July. About half are also highly concerned about being able to afford food.

Prices are "extremely exorbitant. Just the cost of everything is going up as a result of fuel,” said Pedro Sanchez, 52, of Perris, California, who voted for Trump and works in law enforcement. “I used to have a lot more disposable income. I don't have that any more. It's gotten eaten up because of all these increases in the cost of everything.”

Trump's current approval on the economy is a 14-percentage-point drop from March 2025, just after he took office for the second time. His struggles on the issue mark a significant departure from his first term, when the economy was often a point of strength.

Trump spent much of the 2024 campaign hammering President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats, on inflation and promising to lower prices. Now, there's widespread disappointment with his performance. About 7 in 10 Americans say Trump's handling of the cost of living has been “worse than expected." That includes roughly half of Republicans, who are also broadly concerned about being able to afford groceries and gas.

“Groceries are just kind of out of control. It seems like everything is going up," said Bethany Lnenicka, 41, who operates a small farm in Fairfax, Iowa. “It's just one thing, and the next week it's another thing. It's just insane. And of course your income doesn't go up.”

A political independent who typically votes Republican and has voted for Trump three times, Lnenicka said she had hoped his second term would be more like his first.

“I just do not feel like it has gotten a lot better," she said.

About 6 in 10 Republicans disapprove of Trump's handling of the cost of living, according to the new poll, up from about half in April.

“It definitely doesn't feel like we have trended in the right direction," agreed Kristen Slaven, 41, a mental health therapist who lives in Gluckstadt, Mississippi, and typically votes Republican. She said Trump is focused on the wrong things.

“Obviously wars don't help. When they're necessary, I understand. But our focus on renaming bodies of water and pieces of land, that's just stupid to me when people can't feed their family," she said.

“I had hoped that it would be better,” Slaven added.