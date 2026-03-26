Moscow to provide naval escort to merchant ships carrying Russian cargo

The Maritime Board of Russia, headed by the top Kremlin aide, Nikolai Patrushev, in a meeting on Wednesday, devised a set of rules for countering detention of Russian ships on high seas and international shipping lanes, portnews.ru web portal for seafarers reported.

Although these guidelines primarily cover the Azov-Black Sea basin and the Baltic Sea region, ensuring secure and efficient navigation, it was not clear whether the naval escort would be provided beyond these parts of the World.