MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India at seventh session of United Nations Environment Assembly

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA7) in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

In a statement shared on X, Singh stated that UNEA is world's highest-level decision-making body of United Nations on environmental matters.

"Departing for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to proudly represent India at the seventh session of the UNEA7 (United Nations Environment Assembly). UNEA is the world’s highest-level decision-making body of UN on environmental matters. At present, 193 countries are its members, gathering every two years to deliberate on the environmental challenges facing our planet," Singh posted on X.

"The world today is grappling with serious crisis such as climate change and biodiversity loss, hence requires a collective action more than ever, now. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, initiatives such as Ganga rejuvenation, Mission LiFE Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and the Swachh Bharat Mission have become examples for the entire world. Environmental protection is not a choice- it is essential for our very existence. Let us all commit ourselves to the cause of building a sustainable planet, guided by India’s Mission LiFE approach," he added.

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) is being held at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi from December 8-12.

The official statement said, "The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) is the world’s highest-level decision-making body for matters related to the environment, with a universal membership of all 193 Member States."

"It sets the global environmental agenda, provides overarching policy guidance, and defines policy responses to address emerging environmental challenges. It undertakes policy review, dialogue and the exchange of experiences, sets the strategic guidance on the future direction of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and fosters partnerships for achieving environmental goals and resource mobilization," it added.