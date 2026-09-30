Morocco's king appoints country's first woman prime minister

He headed Marrakech's bar association and was a landowner. Mansouri faced accusations of conflict of interest after a group of unidentified hackers claimed she had used her position for personal gain regarding land transactions in Marrakech. Mansouri denied the allegations, called them defamatory and took legal action. One million of the 15.8 million registered voters in last week's election voted for the Authenticity and Modernity Party, marking its first win since its creation.

The election was the first since the Ceuta migration crisis last July and deadly youth-led protests last year. After the royal nomination, the focus shifts to the coalition that will form the next government. PAM has expressed its willingness to work with all parties, but some, including the moderate Islamist Justice and Development party and left-wing Federation of Democratic Left, have announced they will remain in the opposition.He headed Marrakech's bar association and was a landowner. Mansouri faced accusations of conflict of interest after a group of unidentified hackers claimed she had used her position for personal gain regarding land transactions in Marrakech. Mansouri denied the allegations, called them defamatory and took legal action. One million of the 15.8 million registered voters in last week's election voted for the Authenticity and Modernity Party, marking its first win since its creation.

The election was the first since the Ceuta migration crisis last July and deadly youth-led protests last year. After the royal nomination, the focus shifts to the coalition that will form the next government. PAM has expressed its willingness to work with all parties, but some, including the moderate Islamist Justice and Development party and left-wing Federation of Democratic Left, have announced they will remain in the opposition.