Morocco quake kills more than 1,300, int'l community offers condolences

RABAT: The devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time on Friday at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake has claimed the lives of 1,305 people and injured at least 1,832, with 1,220 of them in serious condition, according to the latest update from the country's Interior Ministry on Saturday.

After the devastating earthquake, Morocco declared on Saturday three days of national mourning, and flags will be flown at half-mast on all public facilities during the national mourning.

Morocco has not experienced a disaster of this magnitude since 2004 when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the port city of Al Hoceima, killing around 630 people.

The Moroccan state TV said the majority of casualties in Morocco's Friday night earthquake were from the remote and inaccessible mountainous regions near the epicentre, with damaged roads further hindering rescue efforts.

The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces issued a warning urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in light of potential aftershocks.

"We emphasize the importance of exercising caution and implementing safety measures due to the potential for aftershocks," the military wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fearing aftershocks, many Moroccans spent Friday night outdoors.

The earthquake caused significant damage in the old city of Marrakesh, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In addition to human casualties, the earthquake also ruined several structures and parts of the city walls, as witnessed by Xinhua reporters.

Some of the historic red walls that encircle the ancient city centre, created in the early 12th century, crumbled due to the powerful tremor, while squares and traffic roundabouts were crowded with people seeking refuge.

Some local residents in Marrakesh on Saturday prepared makeshift beds as they braced for an overnight stay in the open.

The earthquake's tremors were also felt in the capital city Rabat, situated some 350 km to the north of the High Atlas mountains, according to local reports.

International community shows solidarity:

India has reached out to offer assistance to its nationals in Morocco, which was hit by a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake, leaving at least 296 people dead and over 150 others injured.

The Indian Embassy in Morocco released a helpline number asking Indians to reach out for any kind of assistance.

"In the wake of the recent earthquake in Morocco, Indian nationals in Morocco may reach out to Indian Embassy helpline number +212661297491 for any assistance," the Embassy posted a message on X on Saturday.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the North African nation.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

The Cairo-based Arab League offered its condolences to Morocco soon after the earthquake, hoping the country would quickly overcome the crisis.

Israel, which normalized ties with Morocco in 2020, also offered its condolences and assistance to the North African kingdom. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a phone call with his Moroccan counterpart to express Israel's desire to assist the earthquake-stricken country "as much as is required."

Turkiye, which suffered massive earthquakes in February, said it was "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds", its state-run Anadolu news agency reported Saturday, citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Other countries that have offered condolences or assistance include Iran, Egypt, France, Germany, the US, Qatar, the UAE, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tunisia, and Algeria, among others.