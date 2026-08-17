Moroccan security forces arrest nearly 300 migrants trying to reach Spain's Ceuta

Moroccan state broadcaster Medi 1 TV on Sunday said 294 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were arrested Saturday while attempting to enter Ceuta. Authorities also arrested 61 Moroccans accused of facilitating the migration attempts, the broadcaster reported.

The attempted crossings followed a surge in social media posts calling on migrants to make their way to Ceuta, a Spanish city on Morocco's northern coast. In response, Moroccan and Spanish authorities beefed up security and limited movement toward the area.