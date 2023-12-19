Begin typing your search...

Moroccan Navy rescues 23 migrants off Atlantic coast

The navy unit in charge of coastal surveillance intercepted the boat heading to the Canary Islands

ByIANSIANS|19 Dec 2023 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-19 02:16:09.0  )
Moroccan Navy rescues 23 migrants off Atlantic coast
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

RABAT: The Moroccan Navy rescued 23 migrants from a boat off the Atlantic coast near the port of Tan-Tan, the media reported, citing a statement from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces.

The navy unit in charge of coastal surveillance intercepted the boat heading to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, the statement said on Monday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The migrants, who were from sub-Saharan Africa, were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for processing after receiving medical care, it added.

WorldMoroccoAtlantic coastmigrantsMoroccan NavyCanary Islands
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X