Moroccan Navy rescues 23 migrants off Atlantic coast

RABAT: The Moroccan Navy rescued 23 migrants from a boat off the Atlantic coast near the port of Tan-Tan, the media reported, citing a statement from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces.

The navy unit in charge of coastal surveillance intercepted the boat heading to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, the statement said on Monday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The migrants, who were from sub-Saharan Africa, were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for processing after receiving medical care, it added.