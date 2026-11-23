The National Search and Rescue Agency earlier said the fire killed at least three workers. However, in its latest statement, it said the recovered remains and body parts still required forensic examination and identification.

The blaze at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Banten province was largely contained on Sunday, but some areas were still inaccessible.

The fire started around 5 pm Saturday, and flames engulfed the three-story building in the Serang district of Banten province, which borders the capital, Jakarta.

Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency. A joint rescue team, including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers, was at the scene.

Debris littered the floor of the burned-out structure, including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Survivors said the flames originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, local media reported.