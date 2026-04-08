Moment of relief: UK PM Starmer welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, travels to Gulf

Downing Street said his visit to the Gulf region is aimed at bringing about a lasting resolution to the conflict and protect the UK and global economy from further threats.

Starmer is set to reiterate the UK’s commitment to de-escalation and hold further discussions on practical efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following what his office referred to as “promising progress” as a result of the ceasefire.

“I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world,” said Starmer.