Moment of relief: UK PM Starmer welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, travels to Gulf

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins a visit to the Gulf region on Wednesday to discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran overnight.
Downing Street said his visit to the Gulf region is aimed at bringing about a lasting resolution to the conflict and protect the UK and global economy from further threats.
Starmer is set to reiterate the UK’s commitment to de-escalation and hold further discussions on practical efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following what his office referred to as “promising progress” as a result of the ceasefire.
“I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world,” said Starmer.
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after nearly six weeks of military hostilities. US President Donald Trump made the dramatic announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday evening (US time) 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out the civilisation was to end.
Starmer's three-day tour follows the UK-convened meeting last week of more than 40 countries, including India, to begin work on a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz when the fighting subsides.
A follow-up military planning meeting was hosted by the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters on Tuesday to further advance that work.
Work will now continue at pace in light of the ceasefire and the Prime Minister is expected to discuss this further in meetings with leaders in the region, 10 Downing Street said.
During his visit to the Gulf, Starmer is set to review the defensive support the UK has provided in the collective self-defence of UK allies and express gratitude to British personnel for “brave service”.
“The Prime Minister’s first stop will be to thank the UK and local personnel who have bravely put their lives at risk in the defence of our people, our interests and those of our allies,” the UK PM’s office stated.
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that UK personnel have intercepted more than 110 drone attacks in the region, and the Royal Air Force (RAF) have conducted more than 1,600 hours of defensive operations.
“The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to the work of our partners in the Gulf, whose armed forces have protected the hundreds of thousands of UK nationals living in the region in the face of Iran’s brutal aggression,” Downing Street added.
The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route, has caused worldwide chaos due to a spike in crude oil prices and knock-on cost of living crises since the US-Israeli strikes began on February 28 followed by retaliation by Iran that extended the war to the entire Gulf region.