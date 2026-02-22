Modi's visit getting entangled in Israel's domestic politics

Two weeks ago, the opposition boycotted a Knesset session to celebrate its 77th anniversary due to Amit’s exclusion.

Lapid was the only member of the opposition to address the plenum, using his speech to attack Netanyahu over his treatment of the court President.

The Leader of opposition's (LOP) threat has led to heated exchanges in the political circles with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana accusing Lapid of harming the Indo-Israel relations in order to score domestic political points.

“If the leader of the opposition, MK Yair Lapid, wants to harm the foreign relations of the State of Israel with an important friend of ours, who is also one of the most important powers in the world, that is his choice. An unfortunate, wrong choice, and I hope he will reverse it,” Ohana posted on X, calling such threats “illegitimate weapons in an internal political struggle.”

The Knesset Speaker also called upon the opposition leader to explain to the Indian government why he did not choose to boycott appearances by Argentinian President Javier Milei and US President Trump, “even though Justice Amit was not invited” to their speeches.

Lapid responded by issuing a public appeal to Netanyahu, agreeing that boycotting a foreign leader was indeed “an illegitimate weapon in an internal political struggle” but arguing that the fault lay with the Knesset speaker.

To prevent harm to ties between Jerusalem and New Delhi, Netanyahu “must immediately instruct Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to also invite Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit to the ceremonial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Lapid asserted.