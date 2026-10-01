Modi, Trump review bilateral ties days after US enacts Russia, Iran sanctions law

The two leaders spoke against the backdrop of heightened trade friction following the enactment of the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', which authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on nations purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also in the United States from September 23 to 25 and had bilateral talks with Trump.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, the statement said.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.