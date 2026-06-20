Modi ‘tough cookie’, ‘great leader’ who has been in power for over 12 years: Trump

Trump said the US does a lot of business with India, which earlier used to “rip us off”.

“And we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business. They used to really rip us off. I don't blame them for that. You know, we had stupid politicians that allowed that to happen. But now we do a lot of business,” Trump said.

“They're not that happy about it because they used to do a lot better. So Modi's great,” Trump said.